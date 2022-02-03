VMRO-DPMNE will submit a declaration to the Macedonian Parliament tomorrow to outline Macedonian positions on the legendary VMRO leader Goce Delcev. Bulgaria is trying to claim Delcev as a Bulgarian hero and demands that Macedonia honors him jointly with Bulgaria. On the 150th anniversary of his birth, that is marked tomorrow, Bulgarian officials will join the representatives of the Macedonian Government during his honoring in Skopje, and given the absence of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, the key delegation will be led by his ethnic Albanian Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi.

Tomorrow the VMRO-DPMNE group in Parliament will propose a declaration that will clearly outline our positions on Goce Delcev, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski during a TV interview.

When asked if he would join Bulgarian officials in honoring Delcev, Mickoski said that this is possible if Bulgaria agrees that Delcev was a Macedonian who fought for an independent Macedonian state. “Then there would be no problem”, Mickoski added.