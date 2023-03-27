The employees of the Ministry of Culture, the Administration for the Protection of Cultural Heritage and the Film Agency are protesting again in front of the Ministry of Finance today.

Through a peaceful protest, they will express their dissatisfaction due to their undignified monthly incomes.

In the Ministry of Culture and the Administration for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, the salaries of almost 70% of the employees are below the average salary in the Republic of Macedonia, and the difference with the salaries of employees in the same positions in cultural institutions is 10,000 denars each.

The employees of these three institutions demand a salary increase following the example of the employees of the Ministry of Finance, which were increased by 30% by law.