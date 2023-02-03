The Vice-President of VMRO-DPMNE, Vlado Misajlovski, in an interview with TV Alsat, emphasized that the current parliamentary composition does not have the mandate to change the Constitution and therefore it is legitimate and best to hold elections for such issues.

This parliamentary composition, these deputies have never appeared in front of the citizens and said all that the Constitution should be changed, that the French-Bulgarian proposal should be accepted, that the inclusion of Bulgarians into the Constitution will be a brake, and that the European future will depend on it. That is why it is legitimate and best to hold elections for such issues, but this government did not do that, said Misajlovski.

He added that in such elections, VMRO-DPMNE and others should come up with solutions for the series of problems that SDSM has made in the past period.

VMRO-DPMNE should also support these elections, but all the others should also propose solutions to all these problems, which SDSM did. It is not only the problem that it made with the agreement with Bulgaria, but there are many other problems in the past period.