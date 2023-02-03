The Vice-President of VMRO-DPMNE, Vlado Misajlovski, in an interview with TV Alsat, emphasized that the current parliamentary composition does not have the mandate to change the Constitution and therefore it is legitimate and best to hold elections for such issues.
This parliamentary composition, these deputies have never appeared in front of the citizens and said all that the Constitution should be changed, that the French-Bulgarian proposal should be accepted, that the inclusion of Bulgarians into the Constitution will be a brake, and that the European future will depend on it. That is why it is legitimate and best to hold elections for such issues, but this government did not do that, said Misajlovski.
He added that in such elections, VMRO-DPMNE and others should come up with solutions for the series of problems that SDSM has made in the past period.
VMRO-DPMNE should also support these elections, but all the others should also propose solutions to all these problems, which SDSM did. It is not only the problem that it made with the agreement with Bulgaria, but there are many other problems in the past period.
A key thing that SDSM and DUI did wrong is that they quickly accepted the agreement with Bulgaria. I have personally said it many times, I participated in that agreement because at that time I worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. One of the most important reasons that Macedonia did not want to sign that agreement is the common history. Here is the biggest problem, it is the virus. When you look at that virus there will always be diseases. The doctrine itself and the entire Bulgarian position will always be an attack on Macedonian history, on Macedonian military leaders, etc. It will never stop because it is a strategy and a doctrine and it will last for a very long time. With that hasty signing, Macedonia now has big problems and it will be a brake in the coming period, stressed Misajlovski.
