Let’s talk tonight and see what we’ve done, what we haven’t done yet, and what we need to do. We are here tonight after almost three weeks of meetings. Let’s prove that we stand behind peace and the youth, I will not leave the ship without putting DUI on the reform path, DUI leader Ali Ahmeti said in Zelino late on Thursday.

I am for the youth, let’s support them and stay strong because only with the support of deserving people can we lead the processes forward. Gone are the days of quantity, today we need quality. Today we have to see how we should act because Europe does not accept us without standards. DUI is a well-organized and established party, so this party is our national treasure. DUI is the blood of the imprisoned, dead Albanians, it is the work of intellectuals, that’s why all idealists and missionaries stood by us, invested and are investing, and of course, let’s not forget the sacrifice of our people. We are committed to peace, stability, a developed economy, the fight against crime and corruption, as well as efficient administration. Today, Albanians are a decisive factor in the country. Bujar represents us in the OSCE, Fatmir makes us proud of the World Bank, Naser, Kreshnik and Artan… the more we install values, the more enemies are created. Mickoski doesn’t like this and I know why, I didn’t go to The Hague because my fight was fair. He watched the war only on television, while I signed international agreements.