Mladen Cadikovski was re-elected president of the Association of Journalists of Macedonia (AJM) today at the regular annual election meeting.

After the votes were counted, he received the required majority and won by a convincing margin over the opponents Marjan Nikolovski and Filijana Koka.

275 AJM members voted for Cadikovski, Nikolovski got 119 votes, and Koka got 53 votes from AJM members. 465 members of AJM attended today’s meeting.

Cadikovski said that above all he is happy and satisfied that the journalists united today.