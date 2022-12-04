Professor Dr. Nikola Panovski publicly reacts that the advertisements that appear on the Internet and on social media, in which it is said that he promotes certain products, are false.
Dr. Panovski points out that he reacted to the authorities, but that it did not bring results.
Dear friends, a request for all of you! Please share this post with my text that follows:
IF YOU SEE AN ADVERTISEMENT, TEXT, PHOTO, OR INTERVIEW WITH ME NIKOLA PANOVSKI FOR ANY PRODUCT, TEA, MEDICINE ETC. KNOW IT’S A LIE, DON’T BUY IT PLEASE!!!
It’s been 5 days since I reacted here with a post, with appearances on Telma, Sitel, since I reported to the Ministry of Interior, and new ads come out every day. Please help by exposing this lie and crime, let everyone understand, I don’t know any other way. SHARE!!! Thank you, says Dr. Panovski.
