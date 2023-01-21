The position of VMRO-DPMNE is absolutely consistent that under these circumstances our parliamentary group will not agree on constitutional changes and there is nothing more to add or take away. In other words, this is the position of the party and the party’s bodies, and this is the position of the deputies who are part of this parliamentary composition, said the vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE Timco Mucunski in an interview with the “360 degrees” show on Alsat-M TV.

He added that the government cannot promise a two-thirds majority when it has not secured it in advance.

Regarding negotiations with Bulgaria, we offered constant openness and offered to help the government find a solution to this issue with a concrete offer of a team that will join the government team. But then there was no desire for communication with VMRO-DPMNE and people who have knowledge and contacts in international relations, Mucunski said.

Mucunski pointed out that the repercussions of the government’s inability to realize what it promised will be sought from the one who assumed the responsibility because it is easy to give empty promises. This is actually the principle by which the Government of SDSM and DUI has been operating for the 6th year.