The whole question about the Constitution should not be used as an excuse not to do the reforms. The reforms could have been implemented already earlier, but it is now a crunch time. The screening has started, and we cannot have this process disrupted anymore, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Macedonia Dirk Jan Kop said.

The main problem in the country, according to Dutch Ambassador Kop, is that the government and the parliament are not fully functional, and in order to join the EU, this is extremely necessary.

Regarding the constitutional changes on the way to the EU, Kop says in an interview with the “Triling” show that, in his opinion, logic and reason are on the side of Macedonia, but also that Macedonia wants to join the EU and must fulfill the criteria.