Last time they had to kidnap a member of parliament in order to have 61. Now this time they should forgive a series of crimes to the same criminals who put pressure on their members of parliament and patch up their majority, says the president of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, commenting on the statement to Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski that the parliamentary majority in the future will be bigger than now.

Mickoski asks Kovacevski what the citizens will get from the larger majority.