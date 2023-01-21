Just a few days after taking over the OSCE chairmanship, the Facebook account of the OSCE in Macedonia was hacked and now, instead of promoting the country, the OSCE serves as a Vietnam hotline. It is a shame that when we preside over the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, we have impaired security, says VMRO-DPMNE.

Kovacevski and Osmani cannot secure a single Facebook account, let alone something else.

What is the government spending 5 million euros on, when the state is being ruined at every step?

Will these 5 million euros be spent like the hundreds of thousands of euros spent at the wine fair in Belgrade, where instead of promoting the state, we had people from the government walking around at the state’s expense.

With Kovacevski and Osmani, we have humiliation and ridicule instead of promotion.

Not a few days have passed since Ahmeti praised Osmani for ministering with half the globe and now he is responsible for the Vietnam Hotline, VMRO-DPMNE says.