The Judicial Council operates within the law and in accordance with the competencies conveyed by the Law on the Judicial Council. This was the conclusion of Monday’s meeting of the Council which rejected the claims of the Ambassador of Holland as unfounded.

Ambassador Kop said in a Sunday interview that the election of the latest Chairperson of the Judicial Council was incorrect, which makes the Council an illegitimate body, hence Holland put to rest a four-year project intended for the improvement of the Council’s operations.

The Council called upon the competent authorities to investigate all suspicions of corruption.

The Dutch four-year project consists of three components: efficacy, efficiency, accountability, transparency, and regional cooperation, and is currently in its third year.