Izet Mexhiti, leader of the dissatisfied members of the ruling DUI, claims that their sympathizers employed at the public administration are under strong pressure from high and middle managers of the institutions. Mexhiti told Republika that this is going on for a longer period.

“Our sympathies are decommissioned or fired. Furthermore, they are forced to go to party meetings, like the last one in Cair, and show proof that they were present”, Mexhiti told Republika.

The war between the so-called “Fiery Group” and the DUI leadership goes on for over a year now. The group demands Artan Grubi be removed from the party leadership because, according to them, he is the main culprit fr what is going on in the party.