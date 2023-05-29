On Monday, May 29, 11 days before the end of the school year, some fifth-grade students received their textbooks on Macedonian Language for the school year 2022/23!

They will spend the last ten days studying from a textbook after they and their teachers had to improvise for the entire school year.

On November 18, 2022, the Ministry of Education and Science announced that the distribution of the new textbooks for the first, second, fourth, and fifth grades has begun. The textbook arrived today.