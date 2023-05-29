The opposition’s stance on the constitutional changes means that we will block our own Euro-integrations on December 1, and this is cause for concern for our strategic partner the United States, said President Stevo Pendarovski at a press conference Monday.

“I can only guess, but I assume that Senator Murphy was addressing the people from the opposition with whom he also met, and their position is known. They don’t want to think about the constitutional amendments under any condition at this period or until the end of the mandate of the current parliamentary composition. This can mean only one thing, that we will block ourselves on December 1, and this of course is a cause for concern for our biggest strategic partner,” said Pendarovski.