VMRO-DPMNE will publish new details in the “Parasites” scandal, in which the party is pointing out to government officials who receive ridiculously high salaries. The press conference is scheduled for noon.

One of them is Fahrudin Hamidi, executive director in the M-NAV air flight control, who collects 6,000 EUR in salary each month. “That amounts to 280.000 EUR in four years. Another M-NAV director, Vlado Krstevski, collects 4,500 EUR a month”, the party said.

M-NAV came under serious public scrutiny after it was revealed that its managers were trying to rig the hiring process of new air traffic control operators in favor of their own children and of members of their parties – SDSM and DUI.