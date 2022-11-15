After the large protest in Skopje yesterday, the Student Resistance organization will hold another protest on Thursday afternoon. The students are in the streets after the ruling coalition tried to reduce the already meager food allowance.

They gathered in front of the Parliament yesterday to show the miserable breakfast and lunch packages they are getting – often made up of a slice of bread and some cream cheese. Organizers demand an increase in the food subsidy from 120 denars (2 EUR) to 150 denars a day, an increase in the scholarships and immediate renovations in the public student dorms.

The protest on Thursday will take place in the Skopje center, between the Education Ministry and the Parliament.