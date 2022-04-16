VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski attended the opening of a new kindergarten in Skopje’s Butel district – the second in a matter of months. Mickoski and Mayor Darko Kostovski said that the cost for such projects has been greatly reduced after VMRO took over this and many other municipalities across the country.

We are showing the citizens what it means to work hard for them, and soon, after the early general elections, we will show what we can do at the central level. We have many dedicated and brave people ready to tackle the problems we have, Mickoski said.