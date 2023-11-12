A new poll conducted by the IIPDV institute from Skopje puts VMRO-DPMNE well ahead of SDSM ahead of the elections scheduled for 2024.

According to the poll, that was conducted over phone in early November with 1,050 voters, VMRO will win 19.5 percent of the vote, against 12.6 percent for SDSM.

SDSM’s dominant partner DUI got 5.3 percent in the poll, and their subordinate Alliance of Albanians coalition partner – additional 4.5 percent. The opposition Albanian Parties BESA, Democratic Movemenent and Alternative got 2.4, 1.8 and 0.9 percent respectively. The populist Levica party won 3.2 percent in the poll.

Measuring the rating of individual politicians showed VMRO President Hristijan Mickoski well ahead of SDSM’s Dimitar Kovacevski, with 16.9 percent against 9.1 percent. President Stevo Pendarovski got 6.1 percent and DUI leader Ali Ahmeti ranks at 5.1 percent.