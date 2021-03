A shipment of Russian Sputnik V vaccines arrived at the Skopje airport today. This is the second shipment of vaccines sent today, after 24,000 Astra Zeneca vaccines landed this morning.

The Healthcare Ministry said that the new Russian shipment will be enough for 3,000 healthcare workers. Vaccinations are likely to begin on Wednesday. Macedonia had completely ran out of vaccines last week and thousands of citizens are heading to Serbia to get vaccinated.