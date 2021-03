European Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi welcomed the long awaited delivery of Astra Zeneca vaccines to Macedonia through the Covax mechanism. Some 24,000 doses were delivered to Skopje this morning.

Very good news – #COVID-19 vaccines have arrived to #NorthMacedonia via #COVAX today. #EU is one of the biggest COVAX contributors and we stand in solidarity with our partners to ensure vaccines reach all. #StrongerTogether https://t.co/eK7nFkpR8l — Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) March 28, 2021

A similar shipment was also sent to Montenegro.