VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski met with the European Commissioner for Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi and with Valentina Superti, director of Western Balkans Near.
Nikoloski held the meetings as rapporteur for Bosnia for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, but obviously also discussed the situation in Macedonia.
The place of the entire region and the place of Macedonia is in the European Union. After our victory in the general elections on May 8th, we will work to make sure that Macedonia joins the EU as soon as possible, Nikoloski said.
