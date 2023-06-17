On the conference held in honor of the 33rd anniversary of the founding of VMRO-DPMNE, the party’s Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said that VMRO went through a cathartic period and is now ready to give a new direction to the country.

President Mickoski was elected as President of VMRO-DPMNE in what was the most difficult period of the party’s existence. In December 2017, VMRO-DPMNE was out of Parliament, our members of Parliament under persecution, was and partially still is with frozen finances, and isolated in the domestic and international public. Over the years we went through an internal catharsis and set new directions that will respond to the three pronged attack that Macedonia is faced with. One of them is the economic collapse and the accompanying serious corruption. The second is are the national treasons, which we now see in the relations with Bulgaria. And the third is the erosion of all institutions our statehood is based on. If we sever these three pillars, there is no state, Nikoloski said.