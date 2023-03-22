Marija Miteva, spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE, when asked by a journalist what is the position of VMRO-DPMNE in relation to Grubi’s comment that they have a plan to get the opposition to vote for the constitutional amendments without using blackmail and pressure, emphasized that Grubi should not to work on VMRO-DPMNE, but to work on whether all MPs from his second party, SDS, are ready to vote for constitutional amendments.

Grubi said that he had been working to vote on the constitutional amendments all along. We ask you not to bother with VMRO-DPMNE. Grubi to work on whether all MPs from his second party, SDS, are ready to vote for constitutional amendments. And here we ask open questions, did three MPs from the first and second constituencies say that if this was on the table they would not vote, did 6 MPs from within the SDS tell them that the constitutional amendments, I quote: are the worst thing that can happen this government to do it. Did an MP from DUI ask for money to vote? Grubi should not work at VMRO-DPMNE, Grubi should work in his yard, Miteva said.