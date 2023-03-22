The Vice-President of the European Investment Bank, Liljana Pavlova, was clear today and denied the accusations by the mayor Danela Arsovska that the former director of Vodovod Zlatko Perinski influenced the tender documentation for the construction of the treatment plant.

Namely, answering a journalist’s question what is her position because the former director of Vodovod was accused of not leading the process for the construction of the treatment plant properly and because of that he was dismissed by the mayor of the City of Skopje Arsovska, the vice president of EIB Pavlova said that the project is crystal clear and without any problems, indicating that the European Investment Bank has not determined any deviations from what has been established as rules and procedures on their part.

What I can say from this perspective, you know that the European Investment Bank is the main financier and we have and must follow special rules and procedures that have already been established, we supervise the procurement process, carry out all necessary and extraordinary checks and controls and what I can say is that the procurement process was successfully completed and there were no concessions and we have the green light to sign the contracts for construction and supervision by Vodovod. And at this stage I can say that we have no problems and I am really looking forward to the deadlines and dates when the contracts will be signed and we will successfully start the implementation, said Pavlova, vice president of the EIB.

The EIB and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which are the main financiers of this large project, denied Arsovska even then through a statement that from the very beginning of the project, the conditions and obligations for the payment of the funds are respected and they have no objections to how the entire process is conducted from by Zlatko Perinski, then director of Vodovod.