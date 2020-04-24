The Ministry of Health informs that today the Public Health Institute registers 36 recovered patients. Of these, 2 patients were hospitalized and 34 were treated at home.

A 80-year-old patient from Skopje, hospitalized on April 21, died at the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje.

26 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the country in the past 24 hours. 11 were registered in Skopje, 2 in Kumanovo, 3 in Tetovo, 6 in Struga, 1 in Bitola, 1 in Gostivar, 1 in Vinica and 1 in Negotino. The total number of diagnosed patients with Covid-19 in our country is 1,326.