The European Union made a statement on Bulgaria’s request that the start of Macedonia’s negotiations be conditioned with giving up the Macedonian language and minority.
Peter Stano, EU foreign policy spokesman told “Republika” that the Council had decided to open accession negotiations with Macedonia, and that the statements of the member states could not change the decision, although they were included in the final conclusion.
The European Council unanimously adopted the decision to open accession talks with Macedonia. The EU’s position is expressed in these conclusions of the Council. Unilateral statements by member states do not change such conclusions, he told “Republika”.
