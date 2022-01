Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas Eve (Badnik) on Thursday, January 6 – the day prior to the great holiday of the Birth of Jesus Christ – Christmas.

The celebration of Christmas Eve will be held in front of the “St. Clement of Ohrid” Cathedral in Skopje under Covid-19 protocols.

This year’s Christmas godparents are pop artist and composer Aleksandar Mitevski and actor Dragan Spasov Dac, and the toastmaster is Zivko Popovski Cvetin.