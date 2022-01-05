Another testimony that Zoran Zaev is capo di tutti capi in the racketeering in Macedonia, and the prosecution does not lift a finger. Mile Jovanovski publicly confirmed that all the money from the racket ended up with Zoran and Vice Zaev, and Ruskovska and the prosecution continue to be silent, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The party points out that the interview clearly shows that Zoran Zaev has complete control on the prosecution and judiciary in Macedonia, and directly influenced the decisions of the judiciary.

Zaev personally made calls when and to whom their passport was to be returned by Katica Janeva, which only confirms the judiciary that he controlled. Additionally, this interview gave rise to reasonable suspicions that persons related to Zaev’s government were pressuring and even threatening to eliminate him, just to cover up the crimes. There would have been investigations for such things in a normal state on the same day, but in our country the prosecution is silent. Until when will the prosecution hide the real racketeers and criminals in Macedonia? How long will the head of the octopus in Macedonia and the ruling mafia be protected by the prosecution and the judiciary?, the party asks.

The mafia in Macedonia is the government that has placed the judiciary and the prosecution under its control. Unless the Zaevism changes, Macedonia will continue tom sink into crime and corruption and will continue to be the most corrupt country in Europe.