At the beginning of next week, the prime minister-designate will submit the composition of the new government to the Parliament. Shortly before that, that composition will be submitted to the Central Board of the party, where it will have to be voted, the vice president of SDSM, Bisera Kostadinovska Stojcevska told TV24.

She refused to comment on the speculations that she will replace the parliamentary position with a ministerial one, adding that the agreements and negotiations in the party are currently ongoing, and the final decisions will be announced by Prime Minister-designate Dimitar Kovacevski.

Kostadinovska Stojcevska noted that Kovacevski’s new cadres in the party could contribute to the progress of the country with their expertise and rejected the accusations of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE that some of those elected to the Executive Board were illegally appointed.