Orthodox Christians celebrate Monday Christmas Eve (Badnik) – the day prior to great holiday the Birth of Jesus Christ – Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, a Christmas tree is lit in the home’s fireplace, which is a symbol of light and warmth to warm and bring family members together.

The Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the Macedonian Orthodox Church, the Serbian, Russian, Georgian and Mount Athos are followings the old Julian calendar.

Christmas is a family holiday and is celebrated in homes and churches. Christmas is preceded by a 40-day fast. On Christmas, people greet each other with “Christ is Born – Indeed, He is born!”.