Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani acknowledged that the DUI – SDSM regime is eight votes short from amending the Constitution in line with the Bulgarian demands.

During a press briefing, Osmani welcomed the start of the process in the Parliament, but acknowledged that the votes are not there. This even after a full year in which the Government claimed that it is close to getting the votes by poaching weaker VMRO-DPMNE members of Parliament. For the Prespa Treaty and the imposed name change, the Government arrested, blackmailed and bribed opposition members of Parliament to force them to vote “yes”.

Osmani tried to play the migration card, insisting that if Macedonia misses the “opportunity we now have” for “quick EU accession” it will face a higher emigration rate and citizens will apply for Bulgarian passports in order to leave the country faster.