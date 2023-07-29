Euromax Resources, the company that is trying to develop the large Ilovica copper mine near Strumica, may sue individual members of Government who worked against this decision.

The Government recently decided to advance the Ilovica concession, by unifying two of their separate claims, but after public outrage and divisions within the Government, the decision was withdrawn. The company insists that it remains committed to build a mining complex in accordance with all domestic and international environmental standards, but is also prepared to begin an international arbitration process at any time.

All involved parties could become subjects to direct legal actions, if the legal procedure shows that the new decision is contrary to the laws of the Republic of Macedonia, or is politically motivated, the company said in a statement.

The initial decision that was beneficial to the company was pushed forward by Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi, after a company close to his DUI party bought a 25 percent share in Euromax. After the decision was made public, other ministers protested that Bekteshi lied to them and misrepresented a court decision to get them to vote “yes”.