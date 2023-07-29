The Foreign Ministry announced that it is introducing double shifts in the consulates in Bern, Bonn, Berlin and Munich, to speed up the issuing of passports. The reason is the decision of the Government to retire all identity documents that don’t have the imposed name “North Macedonia” by February 2024.

We have a large influx of passport requests in some embassies, given the deadline when the passports need to be changed. That is why we sent a team of consular agents who will work in two shifts, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said.