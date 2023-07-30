The ruling majority is completely off key – it insisted that it has the votes to amend the Constitution, but today Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani admitted that they are eight votes short, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party in a statement.

Osmani’s acknowledgement, made at a press briefing, put an end to the once loud proclamations from the Government that they will split the VMRO group in Parliament and get the votes they need to meet the Bulgarian demands.