Fadil Zendeli, member of Parliament from the BESA party, said that he is a no vote on amending the Constitution.

The ruling DUI – SDSM majority was hoping that all opposition members of Parliament from the Albanian parties will vote in favor of the Bulgarian demands, but Zendeli is the first to defy them. His reason is that the proposal does not include BESA party’s request for additional amendments, that would make Macedonia a fully bilingual country, with the Albanian made a second official language.