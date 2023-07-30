Ten injured in a crash involving three vehicles near Zirovnica Macedonia 30.07.2023 / 10:54 Ten people were injured in a car crash on the Debar – Zirovnica road yesterday evening. None of those injured are in life threatening condition. The accident included three vehicles, from Bitola, Skopje and from Slovenia. Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Macedonia News VMRO: The DUI-SDS coalition is losing the votes it counted on Bulgarian representatives demand that the EU responds to the stabbing of a Levski fan in Skopje After the stabbing, Minister Spasovski visits his police chief in Struga, vows revenge New setback for SDSM and DUI: Zendeli declares against the constitutional amendments The ruling majority admits they don’t have votes to amend the Constitution Osmani admits that the Government is eight votes short Euromax may sue individual ministers who are blocking their copper mine Foreign Ministry will speed up the issuing of passports in Germany .
