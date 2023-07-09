Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani called on the new Bulgarian Government and on the international community to allow for next steps in the Macedonian EU integration, that should soon “go past the point of no return”.

Osmani was speaking at the Dubrovnik forum where he asked for sped up integration of the Balkan countries. Macedonia still hasn’t started its EU accession talks, as Bulgaria demands constitutional changes that would declare the Bulgarians as one of Macedonia’s constituent nations. Bulgaria recently elected a new broad Government, that brings some optimism in Skopje, but whose positions on Macedonia still haven’t been made public.