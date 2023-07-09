Police had to intervene yesterday evening at the office of the Skopje public garbage collection company, during a dispute between director Kosana Mazneva and the employees.

The workers are on a strike, and garbage began to pile in the city streets – as temperatures rise over 30 degrees during the day. Mazneva tried to compel the workers to get back on the streets, but the tensions quickly grew.

Workers demand better working conditions, higher salaries and that a number of their fired colleagues are returned.