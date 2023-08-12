Tetovo police announced that they are investigating the way in which the visit of Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti was organized, especially the use of a flag representing Greater Albania.

Tetovo Mayor Bilal Kasami distanced himself from the use of the flag, insisting that he didn’t arrange it. The police of the DUI – SDSM regime is known to go after Macedonians who use non-official symbols, mainly the flag with the star of Kutles, but doing the same to Albanian nationalist would be a rare event.