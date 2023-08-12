Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski joined in the criticism of the nationalist Albanian iconography during the semi-official visit of Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti to Skopje and Tetovo, where he was welcomed with maps of Greater Albania.

The lack of the official anthem and flag, the performance of an anthem of another country and foreign flags, it is all contrary to the law on the use of flags and the law on the anthem. How would or faller grandfathers and grandmothers, the anti-fascists from the time of the People’s Liberation War feel, when the names of fighters for the national cause are being erased. The Government is silent for a second day in a row, and that is more than shameful, said Dimitrievski, who broke ranks with his former SDSM party over the continued national humiliations that this party brought to the country.