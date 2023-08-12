The United Macedonian Diaspora calls that Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti is declared persona non grata in Macedonia, after his nationalist charged visit to the country during which maps of Greater Albania were waved as Kurti spoke about the victories of the Albanian fighters throughout former Yugoslavia.

Kurti declared a victory as he renamed a street in Skopje, named after the 2nd Macedonian Brigade, into the “Adem Demaci Stret”, thus humiliating the military unit that liberated our country. With this, the Albanian ballisti have achieved a cultural victory in the center of Macedonia. We urge the Macedonian citizens, regardless of their ethnic or religious belonging, who want to see this piece of land remain independent, sovereign and achieve progress, not to fall under these ethnic divisions, and to resist the foreign intereferences, UMD said in a statement.