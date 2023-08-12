Solza Grceva, leader of the Voice for Macedonia party, condemned the renaming of a major street in Skopje’s Cair district after Kosovan political leader Adem Demaci. The street was named after the 2nd Macedonian Brigade, a unit that fought against Nazi aligned Bulgaria during the Second World War.

What connection does Adem Demaci has with Macedonia? I lived for two years in the Netherlands, should I expect a street to be named after me there? The 2nd Macedonian Brigade is removed from our history, as will everything else linked to the anti-fascist struggle. And it is our fault, we never named anything after the soldiers massacred in Vejce, Karpalak or the police officers killed in Divo Naselje. We are so scared not to upset the “brotherhood and unity” that we falsify our history, Grceva said.