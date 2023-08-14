Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska initiated a name change of a street in Skopje’s Cair district. The street, named 2nd Macedonian Brigade, was renamed in 2021 under the DUI – SDSM government, as the Adem Demaci street. This move, meant to emphasize the Albanian majority in Cair, was used for a nationalist gathering this weekend which included Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

Arsovska said that she wants to rectify this snub of the fighters of the World War Two brigade, and that she condemns the nationalism on display during Kurti’s visit. She asked that the old street name is restored, promising that Kosovan dissident Adem Demaci will get a street named after him in Skopje – provided that the capital of Kosovo Pristina gets a street named after Macedonian revolutionary hero Todor Aleksandrov.