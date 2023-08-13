Dimitar Kovacevski was present at the 2021 session of the Government and voted in favour of a mass renaming of streets, including the 2nd Macedonian Brigade boulevard in Cair, which was renamed after Kosovan dissident Adem Demaci, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski in a statement. The renaming was used by Albanian nationalist for a major event earlier this week that included Kosovan Prime Minister Alvin Kurti, and Kovacevski said that he condemns the messages during the visit and the renaming of the street – even though he voted for it.

It’s interesting that Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi was not at the session, so Kovacevski was there in his stead, as seputy, and voted for the proposal. Stop feigning patriotism, it doesn’t become you, Mickoski told Kovacevski.