Yeton Akiku, head of the very lucrative AEK public telecom regulator, denied in an interview with Radio Free Europe that he owes his post to family relations to a powerful DUI party official. Akiku is in-law to former Gostivar Mayor Nevzat Bejta.

I became director of AEK by promotion. Two of us applied to the ad, and the commission chose me, Akiku said. He was previously head of the financial department in AEK.

The agency is one of the big wins for DUI, as the party expands its influence over the Government and takes over more and more powerful government ministries and public institutions.