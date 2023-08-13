President Stevo Pendarovski joined the chorus of politicians condemning the Albanian nationalist outbursts during the visit of Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti to Skopje and Tetovo.

The display of provocative nationalist iconography that promotes greater-state chauvinistic ideas and inflames ethnic hatred and animosity attacks the basic principles and values of the Framework Agreement and the concept of Macedonia as a multi-ethnic state. The organizers of the public gatherings in Tetovo and in Cair must be legally penalized for violating the laws on the use of the flags, the anthem and the ethnic symbols, as they fully ignored the symbols of the state. I call on the authorities to act as quickly as possible, Pendarovski said.