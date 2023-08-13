Following the visit of Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti to Skopje and Tetovo, during which Albanian nationalist symbols, including a map of Greater Albania, were used, the office of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski issued a statement. According to the office, Kovacevski notifited the ambassador of Kosovo about the symbolism of the event.

The office of the Prime Minister believes that the display of flags that are not flags of the state is contrary to protocols of organizing visits by foreign dignitaries. The type of iconography is not appropriate and not acceptable in a country that is member of the UN and of NATO. We inform that the Tetovo police is taking steps to identify the culprits and fully investigate the case, the statement notes.

The statement, attributed not to Kovacevski but his office, also adds that they disagree with the renaming of a street in Skopje’s Cair district, from the 2nd Macedonian Brigade – a distinguished World War Two partisan unit – to being named after Kosovan dissident Adem Demaci. Kovacevski’s SDSM party supported the renaming in the Cair municipal council in 2021.