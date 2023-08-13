VMRO-DPMNE responds to comments from SDSM party officials, including Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, who condemned the display of Albanian nationalism during the visit of Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti to Macedonia. The Government claims that Kurti was on a private visit to Skopje and Tetovo, even though he was met by thousands of supporters, the Mayors of Tetovo and Cair, who organized lavish events which included maps of Greater Albania.

SDS pretend that they don’t know nothing, can’t be blamed for nothing, and have fallen from the sky. In March 2021 SDS and DUI unanimously voted to rename streets in Cair, using names of people who have nothing to do with Skopje or the history of our country, and now Kurti comes to celebrate this renaming. If Kurti was on a private visit to Macedonia, why did the Interior Ministry provide him with a security detail?, VMRO-DPMNE asks.