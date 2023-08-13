DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti urged the adoption of the amendments that Bulgaria requires from Macedonia and asked political parties to unify in a “European Front” over this issue. DUI is pushing for the unification of Albanian parties, with SDSM, against VMRO-DPMNE which opposes this latest national concession. Ahmeti said this in a message to mark the anniversary of the signing of the Ohrid Framework Agreement, which ended the 2001 inter-ethnic war that Ahmeti started in Macedonia.

We are part of the Euro-American Alliance. We are in NATO. We are building highways with Albania and Kosovo and are unifying the borders. We opened EU accession talks and are finishing the screening process. We must end the process of equality and integration and make the final step with the constitutional amendments, Ahmeti insisted.

In his remarks he named other achievements for the Albanian national cause in Macedonia, such as the elevation of the Albanian language as an official language, the opening of Albanian language universities, the hiring of Albanians in the public sector and payments for the guerrillas who were injured fighting in his war or the families of those killed.