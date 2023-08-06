Former Mayor of Gostivar Nevzat Bejta announced that he is returning to the DUI party, even after he supported the rival faction within DUI that is led by Izet Mexhiti.

Mexhiti is on the verge of forming a new party, and already announced its name – the Democratic Movement – but Bejta has now withdraw from this push.

His return to the old flock is not welcomed by the other leading figure in DUI in Gostivar – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi. Xhaferi said that Bejta should be embarased to return to the party after all his criticism of Ali Ahmeti’s leadership.